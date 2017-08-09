Check Out Jessica Alba's Trendiest Pregnancy Outfits

Jessica wore a blue, off-the-shoulder dress in the Hamptons over the weekend. She revealed she was pregnant through an adorable video on her Instagram.
In the video, her two daughters, Honor and Haven, looked excited to become big sisters! The 36-year-old was photographed heading out for a girls day with her daughters last week in New York. She rocked a long maroon dress that showed off her adorable baby bump.
Alba recently appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about her pregnancy. She revealed that she has no memory of what things were like when she had her girls. “I remember nothing. I have amnesia about having a baby which is why I allowed this to happen,” she explained.
The Sin City star showed off her summer-style in a tan maxi-dress and army-green jacket while having dinner with some friends in the Hamptons on Sunday night. She first revealed her baby bump on vacation in Hawaii with hubby, Cash Warren.
