STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Jessica Alba Hiding Baby Bump

So Fashionable!

Check Out Jessica Alba's Trendiest Pregnancy Outfits

Plus, see the pics of the actress' growing stomach.

By ,

Jessica Alba Hiding Baby Bump

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 7
Check Out Jessica Alba's Trendiest Pregnancy Outfits
1 of 7
Jessica Alba is one of Hollywood's most fashionable actresses. Click through our gallery to see the actress' trendiest pregnancy outfits so far!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The actress was pretty in pink as she walked around New York City last week. She recently announced she is expecting her third baby.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jessica wore a blue, off-the-shoulder dress in the Hamptons over the weekend. She revealed she was pregnant through an adorable video on her Instagram.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In the video, her two daughters, Honor and Haven, looked excited to become big sisters! The 36-year-old was photographed heading out for a girls day with her daughters last week in New York. She rocked a long maroon dress that showed off her adorable baby bump.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Alba recently appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about her pregnancy. She revealed that she has no memory of what things were like when she had her girls. “I remember nothing. I have amnesia about having a baby which is why I allowed this to happen,” she explained.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Sin City star showed off her summer-style in a tan maxi-dress and army-green jacket while having dinner with some friends in the Hamptons on Sunday night. She first revealed her baby bump on vacation in Hawaii with hubby, Cash Warren.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of the beauty's pregnancy style? Tweet us at @Star_News!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under:
Comments