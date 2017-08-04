Jessica Alba Shields Her Baby Bump As She Treats Daughters To Candy

Soon-to-be five! Jessica Alba
announced she's expecting her third child in July while on a family vacation with her family in Hawaii.
The actress is already the proud mommy of two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.
While visiting New York City, she treated her girls to a trip to the candy store.
The Honest Company businesswoman covered her tiny baby bump with a long, black dress and mini straw bag.
No mention yet if she's having a boy or girl!
The Sin City star has been married to movie producer, Cash Warren, since 2008 after they met on the set of Fantastic Four.
