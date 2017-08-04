Jessica Alba Shields Her Baby Bump As She Treats Daughters To Candy

Soon-to-be five! Jessica Alba announced she's expecting her third child in July while on a family vacation with her family in Hawaii. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress is already the proud mommy of two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

While visiting New York City, she treated her girls to a trip to the candy store.

The Honest Company businesswoman covered her tiny baby bump with a long, black dress and mini straw bag.

No mention yet if she's having a boy or girl!

The Sin City star has been married to movie producer, Cash Warren, since 2008 after they met on the set of Fantastic Four.