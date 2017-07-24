Hot Photos! Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 48th Birthday In Tight, Sheer Dress Does she even age?! By Star Staff, July 24, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: Instagram View gallery 6 Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 48th Birthday In Tight, Sheer Dress 1 of 6 1 of 6Jennifer Lopez has found the fountain of youth and, boy oh boy, does she look amazing.Photo credit: Instagram 2 of 6 Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT The singer celebrated her 48th birthday beside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who bday falls just three days after hers! He turned 42.3 of 6 Birthday vibes w @bsternlicht1 #goodfriendsgreattimes A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT J.Lo looked absolutely stunning in a sheer, tight mini-dress with intricate and perfectly placed phoenix-inspired embroidery.4 of 6 JLO ...... This Woman, these curves, this unreal Beauty. It's Jlo's birthday, but just being able to design for the Goddess Queen on her most special day makes me feel like I'm celebrating my own birthday times a gazillion tonight 😍😍🎂🎉💖🔥🔥Happiest birthday @jlo !!!! 💅🏼💋🎂😍💖#jlo #jenniferlopez #baotranchi #baotranchidress #birthday #birthdaydress A post shared by B A O T R A N C H I (@baotranchi) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:11am PDT The couple, who has been dating for several months, held their joint extravaganza at a Miami club. 5 of 6The champagne was flowing, everyone was on the dance floor, and the cake was six tiers high!Photo credit: Instagram 6 of 6 HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to the absolute QUEEN !!! JENNIFER LOPEZ @jlo 🎂🎉😍Looking beyond sexy breathtaking celebrating her Birthday tonight in her custom #baotranchi dress!!! Thank you so much Rob & Mariel @robzangardi @marielwashere !!😍😘😍❤️ #jlo #jenniferlopez #birthday #birthdaydress #baotranchidress A post shared by B A O T R A N C H I (@baotranchi) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT What do you think about J-Rod's birthday night out? Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Jennifer Lopez has found the fountain of youth and, boy oh boy, does she look amazing.The singer celebrated her 48th birthday beside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who bday falls just three days after hers! He turned 42.J.Lo looked absolutely stunning in a sheer, tight mini-dress with intricate and perfectly placed phoenix-inspired embroidery.The couple, who has been dating for several months, held their joint extravaganza at a Miami club.The champagne was flowing, everyone was on the dance floor, and the cake was six tiers high!What do you think about J-Rod's birthday night out? Filed under: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Comments