Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out For The First Time Since Strip Tease Scandal

1 of 6

Jennifer Lawrence is going about her normal life despite her scandalous strip tease.

The actress was spotted leaving her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Manhattan brownstone on Friday.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com released this raunchy video of the actress dancing and stripping in Australia.

“I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she said. “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

The 26-year-old defended herself on social media. “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”