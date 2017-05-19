Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out For The First Time Since Strip Tease Scandal
The actress was spotted leaving her boyfriend’s house.
1 of 6
“I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she said. “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”
The 26-year-old defended herself on social media. “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”
X
Comments