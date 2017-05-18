See Her Raunchy Dance Moves At The Strip Club In 10 Clicks
The Oscar-winner confessed she has no 'regrets' about the video.
1 of 9
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lawrence was caught during a wild night out and RadarOnline.com has her night broken down minute-by-minute.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The actress appeared to have a crazy time dancing and hanging on the stripper club.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jen, 26, even got on the floor and crawled around!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
She opened her legs and stretched her arms out in front of her.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
At one point, a male companion joined her on the floor.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jennifer tossed her hair back and forth under the lights.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The two seemed to be extremely friendly.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jennifer looked like she loved the spotlight!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think about JLaw's sloppy night?
X
Comments