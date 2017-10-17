Jenna Dewan Tatum & Her Daughter Get A Head Start On Halloween Shopping

5 of 7

To celebrate the reunion, the dancer took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers. “Last night was such an incredible moment," she captioned a pic of her on stage. "Janet asked her 'kids' to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl. I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan. Thank you for this my love!!!"