Jenna Dewan Tatum & Her Daughter Get A Head Start On Halloween Shopping

Jenna Dewan
and her four-year-old daughter Everly Tatum
were spotted shopping for Halloween.
The duo was photographed leaving a Party City in casual attire. Jenna sported black jeans and a white tank top, accessorizing with a red Gucci satchel bag. While her daughter kept things festive with a purple mermaid styled romper.
The 36-year-old dancer recently reunited on stage with her old boss, Janet Jackson
in Hollywood last week.
To celebrate the reunion, the dancer took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers. “Last night was such an incredible moment," she captioned a pic of her on stage. "Janet asked her 'kids' to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl. I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan. Thank you for this my love!!!"
As fans know, Jenna began her career as a backup dancer for Janet, as well as many others such as Pink
, Missy Elliott
, and Christina Aguilera
.
Later in her career, she met her husband, Channing, on the set of Step Up.The dancing dad, however, was not present for Jenna's spooky shopping trip.