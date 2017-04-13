Janet Jackson Spotted For First Time Since Filing For Divorce

1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Janet Jackson appeared in public for the first time since news broke she Wissam Al Mana. appeared in public for the first time since news broke she filed for divorce from her husband

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI They couple was married for five years and just welcomed a son in January.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI On April 11, the singer was spotted at a flower shop in London close to her home.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But just yesterday, a moving company was snapped bringing boxes out of their shared townhouse and putting them into a truck.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI She supposedly also changed the locks on her New York City apartment.