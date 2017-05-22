Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes CAUGHT On A Lover's Trip To Paris
Insiders say the super private couple is fed up of hiding their four-year romance.
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are slowly getting more comfortable with the idea of finally taking their romance public after four years! Keep clicking through to see photos of their latest getaway together in Paris!
According to reports, Jamie was asked to fly to Paris on a private jet to shoot a scene for his upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins. But he made sure to sweep up his secret lover Katie along for the ride, too!
After the film was shot last week, the two were trying to head back to LA, their plane was detained until morning. The two made their way back to their Paris hotel to share one more romantic night together.
They were then seen leaving the hotel for an early 6 a.m. flight the following morning to finally make their way back to L.A.
Together since 2013, Jamie and Katie have long sought to keep their romance under wraps; only a few photographs of the pair have ever been published, and neither has ever publicly confirmed that they're anything more than "just friends."
But a source close to the couple told Star that's all about to change. "They can't wait to stop sneaking around," said the insider. "In fact, they're finally planning their wedding!"
What's different? Well, for one thing, the five-year ban on "public" dating that Katie reportedly agreed to when she divorced Tom Cruise in 2012 is set to expire this summer. Do you think Jamie and Katie will secretly get married this year? Tell us your thoughts below!
