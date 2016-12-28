Jake Gyllenhaal Frolics Around With Greta Caruso In St. Barts
See the hottest photos of their sizzling getaway.
1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Jake Gyllenhaal might have a new leading lady in his life: Greta Caruso!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
They've known each other for years but has their friendship turned into a romance?
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The two were caught on vacation in St. Barts together.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
She's the daughter of actor/producer and CSI: Miami star, David Caruso.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
They enjoyed the sun, sand, and ocean but spotted the photographer.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you like them as a couple?
X