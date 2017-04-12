Of Course Irina Shayk's Post-Baby Body Is Unreal
She gave birth only two weeks ago!
Model Irina Shayk gave birth to her daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, just two weeks ago and is practically already back in bikini shape!
The 31-year-old was spotted alone getting ice cream in Venice, California. Her baby daddy Bradley Cooper was most likely home caring for their daughter.
The couple kept the pregnancy very low-key and never actually confirmed anything ... but big bumps don't lie!
Cameras also caught Irina wearing her rumored emerald engagement ring!
A source told People magazine, "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed."
