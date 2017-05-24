Irina Shayk's Post-Baby Body Red Carpet Debut Is Flawless
She stunned at the Cannes Film Festival.
All eyes were on Irina Shayk as she turned heads in a curve-hugging yellow beaded gown at the Cannes Film Festival.
This event marks her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Lea De Seine, in March.
The Victoria's Secret Angel donned a custom Atelier Versace gown and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
The 31-year-old was also wearing an emerald and diamond ring on a very important finger. She and partner Bradley Cooper have not yet confirmed their engagement but Irina has been wearing the ring for months!
Cooper and Shayk have been together since April 2015 but don't usually comment on their relationship
