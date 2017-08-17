STAR Pays for Scoops!

Dangerous Curves!

Iggy Azalea Displays Teeny Waist, Ample Cleavage In Low Cut Top

Click through to see her daring outfit.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Iggy Azalea Displays Teeny Waist, Ample Cleavage In Low Cut Top
1 of 6
Iggy Azalea's outrageous curves turned heads while running errands in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The rapper donned painted-on jeans, huge wedge heels, and cleavage-baring shirt.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Iggy accessorized with bright red sunglasses and a studded belt.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Australian star keeps her body in check by horseback riding daily and hiking in LA.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Iggy has admitted to getting plastic surgery in the past. She confessed to a nose job, chin implant, and breast augmentation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She told radio show, hit105's Stav, Abby & Matt, "They aren't my real boobs, but it is my real bum."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

