Iggy Azalea Displays Teeny Waist, Ample Cleavage In Low Cut Top

Iggy Azalea's outrageous curves turned heads while running errands in Los Angeles.
The rapper donned painted-on jeans, huge wedge heels, and cleavage-baring shirt.
Iggy accessorized with bright red sunglasses and a studded belt.
The Australian star keeps her body in check by horseback riding daily and hiking in LA.
Iggy has admitted to getting plastic surgery in the past. She confessed to a nose job, chin implant, and breast augmentation.
She told radio show, hit105's Stav, Abby & Matt, "They aren't my real boobs, but it is my real bum."