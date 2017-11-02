Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Beauty Queen Girlfriend on Live TV After Team Wins World Series

Two rings in one night!
After a historical World Series victory with his team, the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa asked his beauty queen girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez to marry him on live TV.
It was the team’s first World Series crown in their 55-year history, and the shortstop was in the middle of a Fox Sports interview talking about their 1-5 win over the LA dodgers, when he segued into proposing to his longtime girlfriend.
“Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Carlos, 23, told the reporter Wednesday night.
He then turned to Daniella, who was off camera and said:
“Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”
The beauty queen pushed aside the crowd barrier separating them, and jumped into his arms for a passionate kiss.
After confirming a “yes”, and some more hugs and kisses, the happy couple turned to spectators and said, “Let’s celebrate!”
Daniella won the 2016 Miss Texas USA and the 2013 Miss Teen Texas USA pageants.