Hot Mess Parade! The Sloppiest Stars Of 2016
See celebrities at their worst moments.
Get your s**t together! These stars were the messiest messes of 2016 — and Radar has the photos to prove it!
Mariah Carey may have been on top of the world earlier this year, planning her dream wedding and filming her new reality show, Mariah's World, but since her breakup with fiancé James Packer, the starlet has suffered multiple nip slips in public, often appearing bleary-eyed and out of it.
Lindsay Lohan is the queen of hot messes, but her summer beach brawl with ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, which Radar revealed on video, took the cake this year.
Christina Aguilera was not only a hot mess during a night out in LA this fall, the famed singer also sparked weight gain and plastic surgery rumors.
Oh, Tori Spelling, this is no surprise. The over-the-hill actress made a fool of herself back in July, with smeared lipstick and alcohol stains all over her dress while out with a friend. Just a few months later, she announced her pregnancy.
Usually so put together, Kardashian momager Kris Jenner shocked the world when she stumbled out of a restaurant in Paris, with boy toy Corey Gamble holding her steady.
Scott Disick may be cleaning up his act for Kourtney Kardashian these days, but the party boy had no problem painting the town read with a mystery blonde earlier this year.
Yikes! Wasted-looking Chloe Sevigny flashed her tongue at cameras while stumbling out of a Hollywood hotspot back in October [http://radaronline.com/photos/chloe-sevigny-drunk-wasted-pics/]. Hopefully she made it home okay!
Sad over her ex? Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas partied hard in London this fall, just before news of his relationship with TV star hottie Meghan Markle stormed headlines.
Caitlyn Jenner fell from her high horse in November, appearing bleary-eyed while out and about. As Radar exclusively reported, friends claimed she was "drinking a bottle of wine by herself every night, often more, because she’s so unhappy."
