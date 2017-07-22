Comic Con 2017 Draws A-List Celebrity Crowd

Comic-Con International is an annual convention held in San Diego, California to celebrate comics and all related art forms—including film and television. This year marks the event’s 48th year and is chock full of cosplay, special guest appearances, screenings, and panel discussions about shows and films like Game of Thrones, Deadpool 2, Wonder Woman, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Justice League, and Aquaman. Click through our gallery to see which of your favorite A-list celebrities have shown up so far to the 3-day event. Photo credit: Getty Images

Actors Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa discussed their much-anticipated movie Justice League.

Channing Tatum and Halle Berry were on hand to talk about their upcoming film Kingsmen: The Golden Circle.

The crowd went wild when Channing poured almost an entire pint of whiskey for his costar.

They went wilder still when Halle drank it without flinching.

Olivia Munn joined Justin Theroux to screen a new trailer for Lego Ninjago Movie.

Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin, better known as the cast of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things posed for a group shot at the event and reportedly promised a very dark season 2.