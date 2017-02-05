Hilary Duff Shows Off Hot Bikini Body

1 of 6

FameFly FameFly Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Beach-Mexico-PP Hilary Duff proved that she’s still got it while on vacation in Mexico!

FameFly FameFly Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Beach-Mexico-07 The Younger star showed off her impressively fit bod in a hot pink bod and rocked an oversized sun hat to protect her fair skin.

FameFly FameFly Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Beach-Mexico-06 With a body like this, it’s hard to imagine Hilary has ever felt insecure about her body! But the mom of one recently opened up about her body struggles in a revealing post on Instagram.

FameFly FameFly Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Beach-Mexico-04 “I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she said.

FameFly FameFly Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Beach-Mexico-03 She continued, “Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for.” Well, yours definitely is, Hilary!