Busted! Heidi Klum Caught Picking Bikini Wedgie In Butt Baring Bathing Suit

Heidi Klum is soaking up the sun while on vacation with her family in St. Barths!
Holy abs! The 44-year-old flaunted her amazing figure in an adorable bikini while frolicking on the beach with her children.
Klum kept it stylish by adding a black cap and an oversized pair of sunglasses to her beach look.
The supermodel showed off her childish side while playing on a giant swan with her son.
But Klum appears to have had a little too much fun as she ended up with a wedgie! Oops!
