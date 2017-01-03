'Screaming' Heather Locklear Puts Nurses Through Holiday Hell

1 of 9

Heather Locklear is having an embarrassing start to the new year. According to RadarOnline.com, the washed-up sexpot has entered rehab for the fifth time.

"When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming," a source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center told Radar. "She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!"

From what an eyewitness told the publication, the sight was shocking to watch as staffers quickly put her in detox.

Although Heather's rep claims the actress is "healthy," Radar's insider went on to dish that "she's on alcohol and benzo(s). She's in a private house with two other people," the source said. "The only time she comes out is to see the doctor."

Star previously reported, the ex-Dynasty star, 55, has long suffered from drug and alcohol problems. Not only was the actress arrested for driving under influence of prescription drugs in 2008, but she also entered rehab that year to get clean.

Things took a turn for the worse again in 2010, when Heather found herself back in rehab in 2010 — and again in 2012 — after her sister freaked out and called an ambulance when she discovered Heather tried to overdose on pills and booze.

Then, another meltdown ensued when Heather's boyfriend of three years, Dr. Marc Mani, pulled the plug on their relationship after he found inappropriate photos with her ex-husband, Motley True drummer, Tommy Lee.

Star exclusively revealed shocking photos of the fallen star that showed she had gained a massive amount of weight and had a large wound on her nose. Since then, the actress has been spotted looking like a trainwreck and nearly unrecognizable. Last year in August, Star exclusively revealed shocking photos of the fallen star that showed she had gained a massive amount of weight and had a large wound on her nose.