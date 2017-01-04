Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Thrash Out Final Details Of Messy Split
At the center of the spat — who gets custody of son Maceo.
Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez are ready to start the new year with a civil attitude — and plan to keep it that way for their three-year-old son, Maceo.
According to court docs that RadarOnline.com obtained, the 50-year-old actress and Olivier, also 50, struck a deal to have "joint legal and physical custody" of their son.
"I have entered into an agreement with the other party regarding housing for and support of our minor child," the document read, which was signed by Halle and Olivier.
"To protect the privacy of the parties, at their request, no specific custodial terms are set forth herein," their divorce filing went on to say.
As Star previously reported, Halle announced her plans to divorce her hot-head husband in October 2015. Weeks before the shocking announcement, the actress was spotted without her wedding ring, sparking rumors that the pair was headed for trouble.
Martinez's temper — which was observed at an airport when he attacked an employee using his son's car seat in January 2015 — was a key player in their marriage trouble, despite Halle noting "irreconcilable differences" when she filed for divorce. Berry begged him to seek counseling for his after issues.
This is Halle's second failed marriage — she was first married to Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010. She shares 8-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry with Gabriel. Do you this was Halle's final marriage? Tell us in the comments below!
