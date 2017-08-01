Gwen Stefani Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Print Bikini

Made ya do a double take! Gwen Stefani
hit in the beach in Los Angeles looking unbelievably hot.
The 47-year-old rocked a geometric bikini with tiny jean shorts and a multi-colored cover up.
The songstress hits the gym hard and it's showing off. Her abs look insane!
Gwen accessorized by layering tons of necklaces and donning large hoop earrings.
Not with her was boyfriend, Blake Shelton, but not to worry! They've been spending tons of time together over the summer.
The couple, along with Gwen's three sons, just returned from a trip to Blake home state of Oklahoma.