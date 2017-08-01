STAR Pays for Scoops!

Those Abs!

Gwen Stefani Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Print Bikini

Click through to see her amazing beach body.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Print Bikini
Made ya do a double take! Gwen Stefani hit in the beach in Los Angeles looking unbelievably hot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 47-year-old rocked a geometric bikini with tiny jean shorts and a multi-colored cover up.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The songstress hits the gym hard and it's showing off. Her abs look insane!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Gwen accessorized by layering tons of necklaces and donning large hoop earrings.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Not with her was boyfriend, Blake Shelton, but not to worry! They've been spending tons of time together over the summer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, along with Gwen's three sons, just returned from a trip to Blake home state of Oklahoma.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

