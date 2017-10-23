STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Sunday Funday

Gwen Stefani Bares Black Bra At Church With Three Sons

The hot mom wore a less than traditional outfit to mass.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gwen Stefani Bares Black Bra At Church With Three Sons
1 of 7
Gwen Stefani was spotted looking less than holy on her way to Sunday Mass at a Los Angeles Church.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer looked casual and wore a black mesh top with blue jeans, caged black booties, and her signature red lipstick.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The long sleeve shirt was a see-through material at the neckline, and bared her black lacy bra underneath.  

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer was accompanied by her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, from her marriage to ex Gavin Rossdale.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kingston wore a black suit, a white button up and a striped tie, while Zuma wore basketball shorts, a white T-shirt and blue sneakers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The youngest, Apollo, wore a light-green button up and Khaki shorts.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though she didn’t appear to be sporting a large baby bump, the singer is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Blake Shelton after undergoing successful IVF treatments, says a source.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: , , ,
Comments