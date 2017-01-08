Best Celeb Couple Moments At The 2017 Golden Globes
Power couples unite!
Nothing like a date night in Hollywood! Click through to see the stars who brought along their significant other for the 2017 Golden Globes!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds.
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch.
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana.
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.
