Tragic Updates! The LATEST On George Michael’s Delayed Funeral Plans

Despite passing away on Christmas day, the late singer George Michael has yet to be properly buried. As his funeral continues to be delayed, more details have emerged on plans for the day.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, George will be laid to rest next to his mother in Highgate, North London. However, the date for that still has yet to be determined. According to The Sun, George's post-mortem came back as inconclusive, meaning there could be weeks or even months to go before he can be buried!

But the added time has allowed for old wounds to heal. George's family has apparently welcomed the singer's former partner, Kenny Goss, to be a part of the singer's funeral services.

Kenny and George dated for 13 years and even almost married. In a statement to People magazine following George's passing, Kenny said, "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much."

A source told The Sun exclusively that Kenny's presence at the funeral is meant to show the family's "public acceptance" of George being gay. Said the source, "It is not acceptable in our [Greek Orthodox] community to be homosexual and so that was very hard for George's father, but we accepted George as he was."