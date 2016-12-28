Inside George Michael's London Home Where He Was Found Dead

1 of 8

George Michael's final moments alive were spent in his London home in Oxfordshire on Christmas this year. Keep clicking through to get an inside look at the star's secret estate.

During the episode, he hesitated, but agreed to give Oprah and his fans an inside look at his mansion that he shared with his at-the-time partner, Kenny Goss.

"We're here, about an hour from London. This is a 16th century house that I bought about three years ago and did up myself," George said during the tour.

As Star reported, the 53-year-old was found dead in his home by his partner, Fadi Fawaz, who have been together since 2011.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch," he said. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," the celebrity hairstylist revealed after his death.