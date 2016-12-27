Latest Shocking Developments On George Michael's Death
Find out what new clues are being uncovered.
1 of 7
Splash News
Splash News
George Michael, who died on Dec. 25 at his home in Oxfordshire, was another shocking celebrity loss this year. Keep clicking through to get the latest developments about what's being discovered about his death.
Splash News
Splash News
The singer, who was only 53, was found dead at his estate in England on Christmas day. While police called his death "unexplainable," officials haven't found any suspicious clues.
Splash News
Splash News
However, new details are emerging about his lonely death — including how the star's pals noticed he began pulling back from his social circle. The reclusive star was only spotted once in 2016, where he ended up shocking fans with his major weight gain, making him nearly unrecognizable.
Splash News
Splash News
"In the last few months, George shut a lot of people out," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Some of his management and his personal team of stylists and such."
Splash News
Splash News
Even worse, the insider went on to say the singer became so "irritable because of health issues" that his closest pals didn't even want to be around him anymore.
Splash News
Splash News
According to a new report by The Telegraph, a source also revealed the singer was even treated at a hospital earlier this year after he suffered a drug overdose. “He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions,” a source told the publication. “He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”
Splash News
Splash News
As Radar reported, the singer allegedly fought a long battle with a drug addiction. “George’s immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time,” an insider said. “But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode.” George's manager, Michael Lippman, claimed the singer's death was likely due to cardiac arrest, which is common in heroin users.
X