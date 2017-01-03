George Michael's Pals Demand The Truth From His Boyfriend
Inside his latest new claims that are raising some questions.
It's barely been over a week since singer George Michael died, but new revelations are emerging about what really happened just hours before he was found in his Oxfordshire home alone. Keep clicking through to get the latest things to know about the singer's death!
As Star reported, George's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, revealed to fans following singer's death that he'd been with him 24/7 and was devastated to lose his lover so suddenly. "I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever," he wrote on Instagram.
However, according to a new report that surfaced over the weekend, Fadi admitted there were still more details he wanted to share about the night of his death. Fadi told The Mirror that he and George had spent the night apart on Christmas Eve, making fans speculate there was trouble in paradise going on with the pair.
"I never saw him," Fadi told the publication. "I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."
Previously, the heartbroken 43-year-old celebrity stylist had told the publication, "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed." He went on to say, "We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas and so was I."
More eyebrows were raised after Fadi claimed his Twitter account was hacked after a series of bizarre tweets about George's alleged suicidal attempts. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter things," he told The Mirror hours after the tweets were sent. "My Twitter account was hacked and closed.
Now, Star has learned that Fadi is getting harassed by George's closest pals — because they want more answers about what might have happened. What do you think about Fadi changing his story multiple times since George's death? Tell us in the comments below!
