George Michael's BF Fadi Fawaz Makes Another Bizarre Move

1 of 9

AKM/Famefly AKM/Famefly George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz has been at the center of the singer's death by revealing details about George's last days. But his ever-changing stories have raised questions about the days leading up to the death.

Star previously reported, Fadi told fans that he'd been with George 24/7 the weekend he died, and was devastated to lose his lover so suddenly. Days after George's death, Fadi's Twitter account was hacked, which sent out tweets about George allegedly attempting suicide on multiple occasions. Aspreviously reported,the weekend he died, and was devastated to lose his lover so suddenly. Days after George's death, Fadi's Twitter account was hacked, which sent out tweets about George allegedly attempting suicide on multiple occasions.

FameFly FameFly Fadi followed up with a statement less than 24 hours later, letting fans know about the hack. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter things," he told The Mirror. "My Twitter account was hacked and closed."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Mirror that he and George had spent the night apart on Christmas Eve, which made some wonder if there was trouble in paradise. Fadi's next scandalous remark caused fans to scratch their heads. Fadi again toldthat he and George had spent the night apart on Christmas Eve, which made some wonder if there was trouble in paradise.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "I never saw him," Fadi told the publication. "I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Sun raised more questions about the troubled pair when George's pals told the publication that "Fadi was a leech from the beginning." Added the source, "George realized this but I think he deliberately ignored it. He was grateful of the company. George relied on Fadi for many things." Then, a new report by theraised more questions about the troubled pair when George's pals told the publication that "Fadi was a leech from the beginning." Added the source, "George realized this but I think he deliberately ignored it. He was grateful of the company. George relied on Fadi for many things."

FameFly FameFly Daily Mail reported that George attempted multiple times to break up with the hairstylist, which may explain why he claimed to be sleeping in his car on Christmas Eve. Fadi was put into question again about his relationship with George after thereported that George attempted multiple times to break up with the hairstylist, which may explain why he claimed to be sleeping in his car on Christmas Eve.

Lies. Time you believed in love https://t.co/LUAhKUPA2M — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) January 10, 2017 Despite the 43-year-old deleting his Twitter following his hack, he quickly returned to call the breakup drama "lies."