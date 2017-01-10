George Michael's BF Fadi Fawaz Makes Another Bizarre Move
Find out why he revived his Twitter after deleting it.
1 of 9
AKM/Famefly
AKM/Famefly
George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz has been at the center of the singer's death by revealing details about George's last days. But his ever-changing stories have raised questions about the days leading up to the death.
FameFly
FameFly
Fadi followed up with a statement less than 24 hours later, letting fans know about the hack. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter things," he told The Mirror. "My Twitter account was hacked and closed."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Fadi's next scandalous remark caused fans to scratch their heads. Fadi again told The Mirror that he and George had spent the night apart on Christmas Eve, which made some wonder if there was trouble in paradise.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"I never saw him," Fadi told the publication. "I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Then, a new report by the The Sun raised more questions about the troubled pair when George's pals told the publication that "Fadi was a leech from the beginning." Added the source, "George realized this but I think he deliberately ignored it. He was grateful of the company. George relied on Fadi for many things."
FameFly
FameFly
Fadi was put into question again about his relationship with George after the Daily Mail reported that George attempted multiple times to break up with the hairstylist, which may explain why he claimed to be sleeping in his car on Christmas Eve.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
What do you think about Fadi revealing details about his last moments with George? Tell us in the comments below!
X