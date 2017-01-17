George Michael’s Cousin Slams Late Singer’s Boyfriend For Bizarre Behavior
The tragic star's grieving confidante believes 'justice will be served.’
Even though Fadi Fawaz was probed by the police over what he knew about his lover George Michael's death, he's still at the center of the singer's controversial death. Star has learned that George's cousin, Andros Georgious, is the latest to blast the celebrity hairstylist for his bizarre behavior.
As Star readers know, days after George's death on Christmas day, Fadi blamed his Twitter account being hacked after a series of tweets were sent out claiming the singer had tried to commit suicide multiple times.
Fadi responded the following morning, "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed," he told Us Weekly. "It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."
But what became more troubling to George's family was Fadi's changing stories about his last moments with the Wham! singer. Fadi first claimed he had been with George 24/7 leading up to his death, but later added another detail that he had slept in his car on Christmas Eve.
Barely one week later, Fadi returned to Twitter to lash out at reports that were calling him a "leech" on George, after the singer reportedly tried to break up with him multiple times.
However, officials are now eyeing mystery visitors that were spotted coming and going outside George's home just days ahead of his death.
"I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served," Andros finally said in his post.
