Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Are Having A Boy!

Jessica Alba is having a boy! In an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday, October 25, the Fantastic Four actress announced the gender of her baby.

“@cashwarren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… ,” the Honest Company co-founder, 36, captioned the clip. “#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pictured alongside the expectant mother were her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, all smiles as they stood in a sea of blue balloons and confetti. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The photo seemed to mimic the mommy-to-be’s pregnancy announcement as the girls were pictured for the reveal as well. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In July, Jessica posted an Instagram boomerang of her and the girls holding up numbered balloons.

“@cashwarren and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” she captioned the video at the time. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed.” Photo credit: BACKGRID