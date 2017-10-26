Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Are Having A Boy!

Jessica Alba
is having a boy! In an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday, October 25, the Fantastic Four
actress announced the gender of her baby.
“@cashwarren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… ,” the Honest Company co-founder, 36, captioned the clip. “#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree.”
Pictured alongside the expectant mother were her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, all smiles as they stood in a sea of blue balloons and confetti.
The photo seemed to mimic the mommy-to-be’s pregnancy announcement as the girls were pictured for the reveal as well.
In July, Jessica posted an Instagram boomerang of her and the girls holding up numbered balloons.
“@cashwarren and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” she captioned the video at the time. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed.”
Alba and Cash Warren, 38, met on the set of 2005’s Fantastic Four and wed in a Beverly Hills ceremony in 2008 after three years of dating.