Find Out How Jenna Dewan Reacts To News Channing Tatum Used To Be A Stripper

While at the premiere for his new movie War Dog: A soldier’s Best Friend on Monday, Channing Tatum spoke to ET about his previous occupation as a stripper and how his wife, Jenna Dewan reacted when he told her.

"I think it was one of the very first like dinners we ever had together," the actor recalled of telling his wife of eight years. "I don't know. I'm not shy about it. She was just like, 'What?' She needed to know just like everybody."

Oddly enough, Magic Mike was loosely based around the actor’s past, where the main character Mike, struggles to make ends meet and resorts to stripping.

Jenna was unfazed. "Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do," he said. "Guys want to know everything about it like what how much? When? Were you naked?"

Most recently, the dotting dad, encouraged by Jimmy Kimmel’s annual Halloween hoax, played a mean prank on his daughter when he told her he ate all her trick-or-treating candy.