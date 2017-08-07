STAR Pays for Scoops!

Fergie Soaks Up The Sun In Skimpy String Bikini

The 42-year-old will make you do a double take.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

MILF Money alert! Fergie hit the beach in a string bikini and showed off her incredible figure.

The singer, who's currently on vacation in Hawaii, showed off her tight tummy and ample chest in the sexy two-piece.

The mother-of-one looked half her age in cute pigtails, mirrored sunglasses, and lots of silver rings.

The Fergalicious hitmaker even chowed down on some pizza. Celebs, they're just like us!

Fergie is currently hard at work on her second solo album, Double Duchess. Her last one debuted in 2006!

She hinted it will drop sometime this year.

