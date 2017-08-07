Fergie Soaks Up The Sun In Skimpy String Bikini

MILF Money alert! Fergie
hit the beach in a string bikini and showed off her incredible figure.
The singer, who's currently on vacation in Hawaii, showed off her tight tummy and ample chest in the sexy two-piece.
The mother-of-one looked half her age in cute pigtails, mirrored sunglasses, and lots of silver rings.
The Fergalicious hitmaker even chowed down on some pizza. Celebs, they're just like us!
Fergie is currently hard at work on her second solo album, Double Duchess. Her last one debuted in 2006!
She hinted it will drop sometime this year.