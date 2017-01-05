Fergie Showcases Her Incredible Abs & Pert Butt On Beach Vacation

1 of 7

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Fergie was snapped on vacation in Maui with husband Josh Duhamel and she definitely stole the show!

Her abs and butt looked more toned than ever as she ran along the beach, Baywatch style.

Fergie regularly works on her fitness. From dance classes to weight lifting, she loves to be sweating.

She's previously said, "Working out is really the top thing in my life that I do for my self-esteem and self-worth. It is like investment in health and happiness. When I am exercising, I get really proud of myself because I know I am doing everything in my power to be healthy."

Can you believe her son, Axl, is 3 years old already? Fergie told Oprah in an interview that she wants one more child.

The 41-year-old singer rocked a little green bikini that almost slipped off in the waves.