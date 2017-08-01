Fergie Displays Her Incredible Beach Body In Low Cut Bikini

Ay mami! Fergie stunned on the beach in Hawaii in a plunging bikini that left little to the imagination.
The singer took in a dip in the surf before joining back up with her friends. She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and lot of silver rings.
Can you believe this she's 42 years young?!
Fergie is also the proud mom of son Axl, 3, who didn't appear to be on this vacation.
To keep her body tight and toned, Fergie commits to multiple workouts a week including strength training, hiking, and biking.
She also starts her mornings off with a smoothie which consists of romaine lettuce, spinach, kale, apples and bananas!