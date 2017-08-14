Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Enhanced Assets In Cheeky Swimsuit

The Teen Mom OG star is on vacation in Los Angeles and soaking up all the sun she can by the pool.
Farrah has been taking a break from filming her MTV to hang out with some friends on the West Coast.
The mom-of-one has been spotted partying at night. Is she possibly trying to show what her ex, Simon Saran, is missing out on?
The 26-year-old just served Simon with a cease and desist letter.
She told E! News, "I don't need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is."