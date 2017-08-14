Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Enhanced Assets In Cheeky Swimsuit

Farrah Abraham was caught flaunting what she paid for! Photo credit: MEGA

The Teen Mom OG star is on vacation in Los Angeles and soaking up all the sun she can by the pool. Photo credit: MEGA

Farrah has been taking a break from filming her MTV to hang out with some friends on the West Coast. Photo credit: MEGA

The mom-of-one has been spotted partying at night. Is she possibly trying to show what her ex, Simon Saran, is missing out on? Photo credit: MEGA

The 26-year-old just served Simon with a cease and desist letter. Photo credit: MEGA