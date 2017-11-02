Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Gender Of Her Baby

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm the news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend has yet to confirm the news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott , and her silence has set fans into a detective-esque frenzy, dissecting every details of the 20-year-old’s social media post. Photo credit: Getty Images

And now, fans are speculating that the reality star is having a girl, after an alleged gender-reveal photo.

On Wednesday, The Keeping up With the Kardashians star posted a photo to Instagram, showing off her freshly manicured pink nails, dazzled in pink diamond butterfly rings.

Her caption read: "Shoot day," with a pink heart emoji to top it off. However, Kylie did not say what the shoot was for. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though the shoot was likely to promote her holiday makeup line as she teased “something special” was coming from Kylie Cosmetics in a previous photo, fans were left to throw out their best guesses.

One fan wrote, “soooo maybe it’s a girl? Maternity shoot? Another said, “I bet it’s pink for gender reveal.”

This isn’t the first time fans believe that she alluded to the sex of the baby. Previously Kylie posted a photo of three phone cases with her lip kit logos on them. Two of which were pink, and one that was blue.