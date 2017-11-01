'Entourage' Star Jeremy Piven Denies Sexual Assault Claims

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey ’s recent assault allegations, a barrage of sexual harassment allegations have continued to send shock waves through Hollywood. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jeremy Piven, star of the new CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd, is the latest star to be accused of sexual harassment allegations. , star of the new CBS dramais the latest star to be accused of sexual harassment allegations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Monday, Ariane Bellamar, actress, reality TV star and Playboy Playmate, took to Twitter and alleged that Jeremy groped her on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy mansion several years ago.

The 52-year-old actor, who starred as Ari Gold on the HBO series, Entourage between 2004 and 2011, denied assaulting the actress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven, 52, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.” Photo credit: Getty Images

CBS also issued a statement to Deadline: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

The statements followed a series of tweets by Ariane. The former playmate tweeted to Jeremy saying: “Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??”

She also tweeted, “Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made?”

And in a third tweet, she accuses the actor of assaulting her on another occasion, at the Playboy mansion. “Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo”