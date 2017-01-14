Emma Stone Battled Crippling Anxiety Attacks Before Finding Fame
She thought 'the world was going to end.'
1 of 7
Getty Images
Getty Images
Emma Stone's picture perfect life as a Hollywood starlet did not come without trials along the way.
Getty Images
Getty Images
In LaLa Land, Emma, 28, plays a young actress who faces endless rejection while chasing her dream of stardom.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Emma's own path to fame included wrangling her recurring anxiety attacks. "My brain is naturally zooming 30 steps ahead to the worst-case scenario," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"When I was about seven, I was convinced the house was burning down. I could sense it. Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, the feeling I couldn’t breathe, like the world was going to end."
Getty Images
Getty Images
"At a certain point, I couldn't go to friends' houses anymore – I could barely get out the door to school," she confessed.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Emma turned to art and therapy to help her overcome her anxiety.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"I started acting at this youth theater, doing improv and sketch comedy," she explained. "You have to be present in improv, and that's the antithesis of anxiety."
X