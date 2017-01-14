Emma Stone Battled Crippling Anxiety Attacks Before Finding Fame

1 of 7

Emma Stone's picture perfect life as a Hollywood starlet did not come without trials along the way.

In LaLa Land, Emma, 28, plays a young actress who faces endless rejection while chasing her dream of stardom.

Emma's own path to fame included wrangling her recurring anxiety attacks. "My brain is naturally zooming 30 steps ahead to the worst-case scenario," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone

"When I was about seven, I was convinced the house was burning down. I could sense it. Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, the feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end."

"At a certain point, I couldn't go to friends' houses anymore – I could barely get out the door to school," she confessed.

Emma turned to art and therapy to help her overcome her anxiety.