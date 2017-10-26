Ellen DeGeneres Slammed On Twitter Over 'Sexist' Katy Perry Joke

Ellen DeGeneres is in hot water after tweeting what some are calling a "sexist" happy birthday post to Katy Perry Photo credit: Getty Images

The talk show host received major backlash after posting an old photo taken at the 55th Grammy Awards, where she is pictured gaping, mouth open, at Perry’s breasts.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” Ellen captioned the #TBT photo. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though it was meant to be a funny play on words, many fans expressed their disapproval of the post by using the hashtag “#doublestandard,” proclaiming that if a man had posted the pic, it would not be ok. Photo credit: Getty Images

Some even compared the star to Harvey Weinstein , calling her a “pig.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The Harvey Weinstein scandal stunned all of Hollywood and the world, and since then, an overwhelming amount of women have continued to come forward with testimonies, while many, including Ellen, have spoken out against Harvey and sexual harassment in the industry. Photo credit: BACKGRID