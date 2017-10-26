Ellen DeGeneres Slammed On Twitter Over 'Sexist' Katy Perry Joke

Photo credit: Getty Images
The talk show host received major backlash after posting an old photo taken at the 55th Grammy Awards, where she is pictured gaping, mouth open, at Perry’s breasts.
“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” Ellen captioned the #TBT photo.
Though it was meant to be a funny play on words, many fans expressed their disapproval of the post by using the hashtag “#doublestandard,” proclaiming that if a man had posted the pic, it would not be ok.
The Harvey Weinstein scandal stunned all of Hollywood and the world, and since then, an overwhelming amount of women have continued to come forward with testimonies, while many, including Ellen, have spoken out against Harvey and sexual harassment in the industry.
“This is not a male thing or a female thing, it is not a Hollywood or political thing, this is a human thing and it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world and we are all the same,” she said. “We all want the same thing, we want respect, love and kindness. And if I could have those three things and an iPhone X, I’d be happy.”