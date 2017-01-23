El Moussa Caught Vaping Before Spending Time With Daughter
The HGTV star is seeking joint custody of his two kids.
Tarek El Moussa spent the day doting on his daughter with some special bonding time while shopping.
The duo was spotted hitting up the American Girl Doll store and left with some goodies!
But before the outing, the Flip or Flop star was caught smoking alone.
He recently filed for divorce from his wife Christina El Moussa after months of separation.
The former couple also has another child: an almost 2-year-old son.
What do you think about Tarek's behavior?
