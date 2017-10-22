‘DWTS' Drama: Maks Consoles Peta After Apparent Break-In
DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd, 31, appeared distraught as they entered dance practice Sunday. Peta’s car was apparently broken into and the dancing duo looked horrified to see that their nine-month-old son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy’s car seat was covered in broken glass.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Peta looked visibly shaken as she drove her black Range Rover in the parking lot at the studio. The smashed back passenger side window was clearly visible. Luckily Maks was on hand to help deal with the situation.
Peta and Maks had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before getting married last July in a romantic ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Mak’s brother and fellow DWTS cast mate Val Chmerkovskiy was best man.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Shai, whose name means gift in Hebrew, was born in January 4, 2017. He is the couple’s first child together so it’s no surprise that seeing his car seat covered in glass upset the new parents.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This is not the first time Maks and Peta have been victims of an attempted break-in. In April a man reportedly claimed that Maks and Peta were trespassing and attempted to gain entry to their Los Angeles home. After the couple produced a rental agreement that proved they were the rightful residents, the man was taken away by police, but not arrested.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Photo credit: BACKGRID
