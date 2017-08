Diane Kruger hit the beach in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Norman Reedus and the couple looked very much in love. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Walking Dead star grabbed a surf board and rode the waves. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The German actress kept on the sand but showed off her amazing bikini body! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair met in 2015 while filming the movie, Sky. At the time, Diane was involved with The Affair star Joshua Jackson. They dated for 10 years. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Right now, Diane is filming her newest project JT Leroy in Canada. Photo credit: BACKGRID