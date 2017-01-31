Doctors Tell Pregnant Jill Duggar They're Worried About Her Heart
The health scare comes on the heels of her hubby’s mysterious vomiting episodes.
1 of 6
TLC
TLC
Jill Duggar was excited to announce she and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child, but the update she received during a hospital trip will add some major stress to their upcoming arrival.
TLC
TLC
During a new episode of Counting On, the 25-year-old reality star and Derick took their 1-year-old son Israel for a check-up. While they received good news about their infant's health, the doc had some more worrisome news for the former 19 Kids & Counting stars.
TLC
TLC
The doc shared with Jill that they are concerned about one of Jill's arteries — which had suddenly narrowed in size!
TLC
TLC
She's been advised to make some follow-up appointments so that the issue can be examined much closer.
X