Doctors Tell Pregnant Jill Duggar They're Worried About Her Heart

Jill Duggar was excited to announce she and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child, but the update she received during a hospital trip will add some major stress to their upcoming arrival.

During a new episode of Counting On, the 25-year-old reality star and Derick took their 1-year-old son Israel for a check-up. While they received good news about their infant's health, the doc had some more worrisome news for the former 19 Kids & Counting stars.

The doc shared with Jill that they are concerned about one of Jill's arteries — which had suddenly narrowed in size!

She's been advised to make some follow-up appointments so that the issue can be examined much closer.