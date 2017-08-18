Demi Lovato Ditches Her Bra In New York City

Demi Lovato stopped by SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up radio show in a daring and very sexy outfit! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 25-year-old rocked a cleavage-baring royal blue, silk suit and opted for no bra.

She wore her hair slicked back, dewy makeup, and large hoop earrings.

The singer spoke about how she's navigating single life and growing into an independent woman.

Demi said, "I'm learning how to be comfortable with being alone, and I think that's the most important thing you can do for yourself, especially as a woman – to find your independence."