Demi Lovato Ditches Her Bra In New York City

Demi Lovato
stopped by SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up
radio show in a daring and very sexy outfit!
The 25-year-old rocked a cleavage-baring royal blue, silk suit and opted for no bra.
She wore her hair slicked back, dewy makeup, and large hoop earrings.
The singer spoke about how she's navigating single life and growing into an independent woman.
Demi said, "I’m learning how to be comfortable with being alone, and I think that’s the most important thing you can do for yourself, especially as a woman – to find your independence."
She added, "I’ve always gone from relationship to relationship, or fling to fling, or whatever, like I’ve always had somebody in my life." Most recently, she dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.