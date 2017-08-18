STAR Pays for Scoops!

Demi Lovato Ditches Her Bra In New York City

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Demi Lovato stopped by SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up radio show in a daring and very sexy outfit!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 25-year-old rocked a cleavage-baring royal blue, silk suit and opted for no bra.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She wore her hair slicked back, dewy makeup, and large hoop earrings.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer spoke about how she's navigating single life and growing into an independent woman.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Demi said, "I’m learning how to be comfortable with being alone, and I think that’s the most important thing you can do for yourself, especially as a woman – to find your independence."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She added, "I’ve always gone from relationship to relationship, or fling to fling, or whatever, like I’ve always had somebody in my life." Most recently, she dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

