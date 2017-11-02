Corey Feldman Calls LAPD To Report Molesters On Dr. Oz

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Dr. Oz , the talk show host has Corey Feldman , who has recently launched a campaign to finance a movie that would expose a pedophile ring, call authorities and name the two men who allegedly assaulted him and other minors.

The interview comes after Corey appeared on the Today show, and claimed that he did release names to police, but his statements fell on deaf ears, because they were looking into information on Michael Jackson instead.

“I’ve told the police. In fact, if anybody wants to go back in 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police department, I sat there and I gave them the names,” Corey said. “They’re on record”

Police are now disputing the claims, while Radar online previously revealed in a 2016 investigation, the recordings made 24 years ago may prove the child actor, who was 22 at the time, is telling the truth.

On the show, Dr. Oz confronts the actor with the ongoing discrepancy: “And you named names? I listened to the recording and I did not hear you name names.”

Corey responds saying that the police turned off the recording when he shared the identity of his molesters.