Coco Austin Flashes Buns & Boobs In Miami With Ice-T & Baby Chanel
The reality star is showing off her every curve in the sunshine state. See the pics!
Coco Austin is still soaking up the Miami sun! Keep clicking through to see her latest x-rated photos alongside daughter Chanel Nicole and husband Ice-T!
The Ice Loves Coco star has been showing off her post-baby body ever since she landed in Florida with her family.
As Star readers know, this isn't the first time Coco and Chanel have worn matching bikinis.
In fact, the duo dressing up in identical outfits has become their mommy-daughter trademark.
However, while Coco has been proud to show off her famous curves, she's received some backlash from her fans lately for her choice of wardrobe.
Fans blasted the reality star last week when she was in a barely-there bikini while playing with Chanel by the pool.
"Seriously? You are a beautiful lady, but why must your boobs and bottom ALWAYS be hanging out?" one fan wrote underneath her Instagram photo. "Save it for your husband, not family pics with your daughter for goodness sake!"
"They look like beach balls," added the angry follower.
But the criticism didn't stop Coco from stepping out the following day in another revealing bikini on the beach.
What do you think of Coco letting it all hang out in Miami? Tell us your thoughts below!
