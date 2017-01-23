Coco Austin Flashes Buns & Boobs In Miami With Ice-T & Baby Chanel

1 of 11

InStar InStar Chanel Nicole and husband Ice-T! Coco Austin is still soaking up the Miami sun! Keep clicking through to see her latest x-rated photos alongside daughterand husband

The 37-year-old model was spotted wearing a thong bikini as she sipped on a tropical beverage and entertained Chanel in her high-chair.

InStar InStar The Ice Loves Coco star has been showing off her post-baby body ever since she landed in Florida with her family.

InStar InStar Star readers know, this isn't the first time Coco and Chanel have worn matching bikinis. Asreaders know, this isn't the first time

InStar InStar In fact, the duo dressing up in identical outfits has become their mommy-daughter trademark.

InStar InStar she's received some backlash from her fans lately for her choice of wardrobe. However, while Coco has been proud to show off her famous curves,lately for her choice of wardrobe.

InStar InStar she was in a barely-there bikini while playing with Chanel by the pool. Fans blasted the reality star last week whenwhile playing with Chanel by the pool.

Instar Instar "They look like beach balls," added the angry follower.

Instar Instar following day in another revealing bikini on the beach. But the criticism didn't stop Coco from stepping out theon the beach.