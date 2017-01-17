Fans Blast Coco Austin For New Bikini Snaps Alongside Daughter Chanel
One user scolded the model: 'Save it for your husband, not family pics!'
Ice-T's wife Coco Austin is taking some heat from her fans after she posted a photos of her mother-daughter playtime in the pool. See why fans are outraged!
"They look like beach balls," the fan added. As Star readers know, this isn't the first time Coco has been called out by her fans for taking inappropriate selfies alongside her baby. Last summer she was ripped for laying in a seductive pose with Chanel on top.
What do you think about Coco displaying her body with her daughter in the photo? Tell us in the comments below!
