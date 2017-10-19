Christina El Moussa & Doug Spedding Split As He Checks Into Rehab

Doug reportedly entered an in-patient rehabilitation center for addiction issues yesterday, and though the couple’s romance has ended, the ‘Flip or Flop’ Star still intends on supporting his recovery.
“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told People.
Christina shared an inspirational quote on Instagram: “There is no shame in beginning again, for you get a chance to build bigger + better than before.” She added the caption, “People can impact you in different ways … the important ones enter your life for a reason a season or a lifetime #keepthefaith.”
Despite the split, the newly single star seemed to be in high spirits yesterday as she picked up a healthy post- workout juice. She sported bright blue leggings and a black tank top.
The HGTV stars, requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2.
Despite their marital issues the duo still has a great working relationship and continues to film their reality series together.