Christina El Moussa's Abs Are INSANE
The 'Flip or Flop' star is killing the game in Hawaii.
Christina El Moussa is one hot mama! The HGTV star was snapped in a bikini while enjoying time on her beach vacation.
The mom-of-two has been posting tons of skimpy bikini pics on social media lately.
Perhaps it's too make her ex Tarek El Moussa a little jealous?! They announced their split in the winter.
Recently, Tarek came out with his own shirtless pics and seems to be battling for hottest home renovation star!
What do you think about Christina's bikini bod?
