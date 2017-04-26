Chrissy Teigen Almost Flashes EVERYTHING On The Red Carpet
The supermodel mom lost it at the Time 100 gala.
It's a good thing Chrissy Teigen had her glam squad with her at the Time 100 Gala last night, because the supermodel had a disastrous red carpet arrival!
The 31-year-old was suffering a wardrobe malfunction on a stormy night in New York City.
Chrissy's high-cut dress was blown open as she made her way toward the cameras.
John Legend's wife — who just gave birth to their first child, Luna, one year ago — appeared to be more concerned about her strapless gown slipping.
This isn't the first time Chrissy has nearly lost control of her ensemble. Just last month, she was seen arriving at the Los Angeles airport, when her boob was close to falling out in front of the paparazzi.
