Stars Wear Awesome Costumes To Maxim's Halloween Party
The stars came out for Maxim Magazine’s annual Halloween bash on Saturday. The ‘Sexy, Scary & Out of this World’ themed party was held at Los Angeles's Center Studios. Click through our gallery to find out who went as what and to see if you can recognize everyone.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
DWTS’ dancing brothers Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy turned the Maxim party into a double date. The dancing brothers posed with their significant others, costars Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson. The foursome may have been going for ‘scary,’ but they still looked pretty sexy.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Tara Reid’s sexy devil looked scary skinny. The Sharknadoactress’s weight has often been criticized, but it doesn’t bother Tara. The 41-year-old told E!, “Everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
25-year-old star of Rich Kids of Beverly HillsE.J. Johnson channeled Cruella Deville in a black and blonde wig and fur wrap.
Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise bad boy Demario Jackson, 30, got cozy on the red carpet with none other than fellow Bachelor franchise villain 24-year-old Corinne Olympios. Looks like the pair has completely moved on from this summer’s shocking alleged sexual misconduct scandal on the set of BIP.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She may be rumored to have split from boyfriend Robert Valletta, but Vanderpump Rules starScheana Marie, 32, still had the Halloween spirit. She showed off her curves in a skeleton costume.
